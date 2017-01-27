Lamar Reese School buys, delivers lunch - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lamar Reese School buys, delivers lunch

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Faculty and staff at Lamar Reese School of the Arts used money out of their own pockets to provide food for folks impacted by the storms and tornadoes.

They packed meals with smoked chicken, potato salad, baked beans, and a dessert.

Then they rode through the Sweetbriar and the Blue Springs areas to deliver the meals to emergency crews, cleanup crews, and residents.

Lamar Reese Principal Dr. Angela Shumate says the meal is their way of telling storm victims that they are loved.

"Hey, we're behind you 100 percent, because you didn't cause this, we didn't cause this, but we're pulling together as a community to get the job done."

They served over 500 meals today. 

