Turner woman speaks of tornado survival

After being thrown from her house during the tornado, a Turner County woman speaks out about her experience.

The Wileys thought they dodged a bullet after the storm on January 2 took out their car port and storage building, but left their house untouched. But after this weekend's tornado lifted their house off the ground, all that's left is cinder blocks and concrete.

After being hospitalized with broken bones in her shoulder, Kathy Wiley went back to what was left of her home for the first time.

"It doesn't bother me to see it as much. There are moments and times," she said, through tears. "My husband says this is the worst thing he's ever been through-- and he was in Vietnam."

Wiley and her husband Roy were in their home Sunday afternoon when the weather rolled in.

"It had gotten better and we kind of thought it was over with but of course we knew it was not," she said.

That's when WALB meteorologists announced over her TV that it was headed her way so they jumped in the closet.

"In a few minutes we heard popping and a big roar and Roy said 'It's here, it's coming.'"



From there the EF-3 tornado lifted them up in the air.

"I actually remember being lifted up, forward and being up in the air and then when I came to I was lying on debris flat on my back."

After landing hundreds of yards from her house, Wiley and her husband walked away with only broken bones.

"I told somebody before, if you don't believe in miracles, look at me. There is a God, because the good Lord saved us," she said tearfully.

But her life wasn't all that was saved. Her family picked up many of the belongings. A photo was found in a wooded area in Wilcox County, nearly 13 miles from her home.

"He was walking through the woods and he noticed a piece of paper on the ground."

That piece of paper was a wedding photo of her son and daughter-in-law.

As she looks at the damage, Kathy says it could have been worse; She's alive.

"I pray for everybody that's lost lives, It's unbelievable…."

