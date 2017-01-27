Atkinson County probate judge charged - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Atkinson County probate judge charged

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
Majorie Lee O'Brien (Source: Atkinson County Sheriff) Majorie Lee O'Brien (Source: Atkinson County Sheriff)
PEARSON, GA (WALB) -

Marjorie Lee O'Brien, the judge of the Atkinson County Probate Court, was booked at the sheriff's office Friday morning.

She faces one count of theft by taking, and one count of violation of oath of office, Sheriff David Moore confirmed.

The amount of money said to be involved in between $12,000 and $13,000.

O'Brien posted bond, and is free at this time.

