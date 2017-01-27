EMA concludes search for missing boy

Dougherty County Emergency Management Director Ron Rowe told media at the latest Albany news conference that searchers have exhausted all efforts to find the 2 year old boy who was reported missing Sunday.

He was reported missing at the Piney Woods Mobile Home Park off Sylvester Road; the same area that was blasted by an EF-3 tornado.

Five people lost their lives in that storm.

"We've officially ended the search for the missing child," Rowe said. "The matter has now been turned to the Dougherty County Police Department."

Officials have not been able to obtain a picture of the child.

