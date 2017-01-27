Two die in Worth wreck

The Worth Co. Fire and Rescue office said Friday that two people are dead, after a collision that happened about 7:30AM.

The collision involved a truck and a van on Scooterville-Tifton Road, in a rural part of the county.

Authorities identified the victims as Jessica Sumner, 36, of Sylvester, and Jamie Lee Pate, 31, of Omega.

A helicopter was called to transport one person, whose identity we don't have at this time.

Worth Co. Fire and Rescue, Tift County Fire Rescue, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol, and EMS units responded to the accident on Highway 256.

