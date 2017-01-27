Burglar breaks in while kid is home sick in Thomas Co.

The Thomas County Sheriffs Office is investigating a burglary that happened this morning.

They said it happened on the 4900 block of Hall Road.

A child was home sick from school when a burglar tried to break in.

According to officials, the child hid in the closet and called 911.

Deputies say the suspect was wearing a dark green hoodie and tan pants.

Investigators said a bike that was used by the suspect was left behind at the house.

If you have any information related to this incident your encouraged to call the Thomas County Sheriffs Office.

