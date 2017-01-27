Ameris pledges $7K to Red Cross relief

Moultrie-based Ameris Bank has pledged $7,500 to the American Red Cross to assist with recovery efforts following last weekend’s devastating storms that hit southwest Georgia.

The brings the total collected or pledge in the WALB-Red Cross telethon to $187,355.

Ameris employees also collected water, toiletries, cleaning supplies, food and clothing, as part of the bank’s 'Feet on the Street' program.

The supplies will be distributed to those in need throughout Albany, Sylvester, Adel and other areas in Dougherty, Worth, and Cook counties.

"Ameris Bank is committed to assisting our neighbors as we have seen firsthand the damage many within our community have recently endured," said Albany Market President Cal McMillian. "Our thoughts and prayers are continuously with all those affected within our communities."

Ameris Bank employees will also be assisting with tree removal and clean up this weekend within the Albany area.

