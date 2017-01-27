UPDATE: Suspect identified after school incident

A man is in police custody in Dawson, after he made threats, and tried to run over a teacher at Terrell Academy, police say.

DPD identified the man as Lewis Hamby, 58.

Sources say he did not go inside the school. He chased some students, waving a walking cane, and then got into his car.

Dawson Police officers confronted him, and he put the car into reverse, and rammed a patrol cruiser.

Hamby tried to drive off, and officers shot out his tires, stopping the car.

He managed to get about 400 yards from the school, and was taken into custody.

School officials had warned Hamby to stay away from the school before. He has no association with the school.

Officials locked down the Terrell Academy, and everyone is safe.

