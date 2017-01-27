Accused double killer stands before judge

Jessie Clarence Brown, Junior stood before Judge John Salter Friday morning at the Dougherty County jail courtroom.

He heard the charges that were being levied against him after five people were shot Thursday. Two women were fatally shot on Maryland Drive.

No bond was mentioned. Judge Salter told Brown warrants have not yet been prepared, but he's been arrested and detained on two counts of murder.

Coroner Michael Fowler, identified the dead victims as 67 year old Brenda Forrester, and her 24 year old granddaughter Keyon Branch.

Three other men were also injured, including a 19 year old man, Qua'Shawn Branch, who was shot several times. Police said Branch is in critical condition.

The judge told Brown he believes there will be numerous other charges, including multiple accounts of aggravated assault, and advised him to apply for a lawyer.

