UPDATE: Arrest made, IDs released in mother daughter murder

GBI is still investigating the shooting (Source: WALB)

Police do not yet have a suspect (Source: WALB)

A mother and her nine-year-old daughter were shot and killed in Fitzgerald before 6:00 p.m. Thursday night.

It happened in the 400 block of West Orange Street.

Chief Bill Smallwood said police made an arrest early Friday morning. The suspect is Veartis Tyrone Wallace, 38, who reportedly was Taylor's boyfriend.

"He was located at a relative's apartment at Pine Point Apartments on Perryhouse Road," said Chief Smallwood.

Chief Smallwood identified the mother as Jennifer Taylor, 33, and the daughter as Marissa Lynn Taylor.

Wallace will make his first court appearance Friday or Saturday, when he will be charged with two counts of murder.

The shooting happened just yards away from Fitzgerald High School.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.