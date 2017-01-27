UPDATE: Arrest made, IDs released in mother daughter murder - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Arrest made, IDs released in mother daughter murder

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Reporter
Connect
By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
Connect
Veartis Tyrone Wallace (Source: Ben Hill Co. Sheriff) Veartis Tyrone Wallace (Source: Ben Hill Co. Sheriff)
Police do not yet have a suspect (Source: WALB) Police do not yet have a suspect (Source: WALB)
GBI is still investigating the shooting (Source: WALB) GBI is still investigating the shooting (Source: WALB)
FITZGERALD, GA (WALB) -

A mother and her nine-year-old daughter were shot and killed in Fitzgerald before 6:00 p.m. Thursday night.

It happened in the 400 block of West Orange Street.

Chief Bill Smallwood said police made an arrest early Friday morning. The suspect is Veartis Tyrone Wallace, 38, who reportedly was Taylor's boyfriend.

"He was located at a relative's apartment at Pine Point Apartments on Perryhouse Road," said Chief Smallwood.

Chief Smallwood identified the mother as Jennifer Taylor, 33, and the daughter as Marissa Lynn Taylor.

Wallace will make his first court appearance Friday or Saturday, when he will be charged with two counts of murder.

The shooting happened just yards away from Fitzgerald High School.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly