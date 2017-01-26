Samaritan's Purse still helping with storm relief efforts three weeks later

Samaritan's Purse staff said their volunteers have big hearts and will stay until all the work is completed. (Source: WALB)

Since the first storm earlier this month, Samaritan's Purse volunteers were still in town serving folks in need. (Source: WALB)

A non profit organization has been in Albany for the past three weeks helping storm victims.

Samaritan's Purse volunteers were still in town serving folks in need since the first storm hit earlier this month.

More than eight hundred volunteers have tarped roofs and removed storm debris.

Although the work had certainly taken a toll on them, they didn't hesitate to step in help when the second deadly storm whipped through Southwest Georgia.

"This was really a new experience when you come out on a disaster you expect to keep working that one until you complete it but all of sudden when this other disaster hit our volunteers were ready to go forward and we'll do whatever we need to do to cover the whole area," said Program Manager Tommy Belisario.

