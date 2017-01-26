Volunteers feed hot meals to tornado victims

The neighborhood has come together (Source:WALB)

Volunteers compelled to help their community served hot meals and coffee to tornado victims Thursday.

The group stationed themselves in a neighborhood near Mock Road and Sanborn Avenue.

Folks from as far as Smithville and Atlanta came to Albany to help out.

Organizer Rhonda Brown said those in-need have been grateful for the assistance.

"My mother, my sister and I rolled around and we saw the devastation that happened from the tornado," said Brown. "It really got to us. So, we just wanted to do something to help the ones that were hurt."

Brown said she plans to help out as long as she can.

