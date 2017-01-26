Photographer offers free portraits to storm victims

A photographer is offering to help families who have lost pictures of their loved-ones after this month's storms.

Yaz Photography is taking portraits of storm victims free of charge.

Owner Yaz Johnson said he's also collecting donations for those-in need. They can be taken to his studio at 118 N. Jackson Street or to Walk By Faith Ministries at 1003 W. Gordon Ave.

Johnson adds that he can't replace old photos, but can help people get a fresh start.

"It hurts them when they lose their pictures," said Johnson. "You can replace your car, you can replace your house, you can replace anything. When it comes down to sentimental things, such as pictures, that were taken years ago, baby pictures, you can't replace that."

You can contact Johnson to sign up for a session at 229-894-7750.

