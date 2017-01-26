Mediacom sets up WI-FI station for volunteers

Volunteers have been hustling to help storm victims get back to normalcy, and Mediacom is rewarding their efforts.

Volunteers at the Albany Relief and Recovery Distribution and Volunteer center now have free WI-FI.

Mediacom has already set up 3 sites for storm victims, at the Albany Civic Center, First Baptist Church and the Albany Mall.

This one is different, because its password protected, and meant only for the volunteers.

"Obviously we've got a lot of customers that have been impacted by these last 2 major storms. Certainly there are still people without power. Certainly people still without our services, and we just wanted to make these hotspots available so that they could get on the internet and access the internet. So they have the ability to do that," said Phil Skinner, Mediacom Senior Director of Operations.

Volunteers are not just using the WI-FI for recreation.

They are also using it to help with planning and logistics in storm relief.

