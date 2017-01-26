Atlanta volunteers drive down donations for storm victims

The bus driven from Atlanta full of donations (Source: WALB)

Help has come from all over to South Georgia. Thursday, a church bus full of supplies was delivered from the Atlanta area.

The AT&T Pioneers dropped off items to the EMA reception center in downtown Albany.

A group of volunteers drove 3 hours south to donate clothes, shoes, and food.

They said they just wanted to give back to the community.

"Several of them are working, they had to take off work. One lady had to borrow the church bus to bring items down," said Freda Dudley, event coordinator.

The Pioneers group in South Georgia has also raised $2,000 for storm relief efforts.

