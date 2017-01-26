NWS releases path of Dougherty, Worth, Turner and Wilcox tornado

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has released additional findings of the EF-3 tornado that claimed the lives of 5 people in Dougherty County. (Source: WALB)

According to the NWS, the tornado had a peak wind of around 150 mph and traveled 70.53 miles.

It first touched down near the Dougherty/Baker County line on Tarva Road and traveled through Worth and Tuner Counties before lifting in Wilcox County near Abbeville.

Along the 1.2 mile wide path, 90-100% of the trees were uprooted or snapped.

