NWS releases path of Dougherty, Worth, Turner and Wilcox tornado

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has released additional findings of the EF-3 tornado that claimed the lives of 5 people in Dougherty County.

According to the NWS, the tornado had a peak wind of around 150 mph and traveled 70.53 miles.

It first touched down near the Dougherty/Baker County line on Tarva Road and traveled through Worth and Tuner Counties before lifting in Wilcox County near Abbeville.

Along the 1.2 mile wide path, 90-100% of the trees were uprooted or snapped.

