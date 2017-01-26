Dougherty Co. woman dies after tornado, death toll increases to - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Co. woman dies after tornado, death toll increases to 16

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

The Dougherty County coroner has confirmed that a woman injured during last weekend's tornadoes has died.

Patricia Ann Gohman was hospitalized at Phoebe Putney Hospital Sunday with head injuries after a tree fell through her roof.

Her death raises the Dougherty County death toll to five, and the South Georgia total to 16.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly