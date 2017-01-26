Thomas Co. officials speak about storm damage

Emergency management officials in Thomas County spoke out for the first time about Sunday morning's storm damage.

Thursday, at a press conference, EMA Director Chris Jones said that around 90 homes were damaged during the storm.

Crews collectively have spent 9,000 hours working.

They are now focusing their resources getting volunteers to help with cleaning up.

"We were anxious for the sun to come up so we could get a good idea of what occurred. the damage was more than we expected," said Jones.

If you want to volunteer, that it being organized by Hands On Thomas County.

