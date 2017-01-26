Volunteers feed community, clear debris

Folks in the community said community support is what's really helping them through the recovery. (Source: WALB)

Folks are flooding in to South Georgia to help the community with storm recovery.

Volunteers were at nearly every cleanup site in Cook County bringing folks water, feeding them, and helping clear debris.

One group of volunteers came from Lenox Baptist Church.

They have been in Cook County since Sunday, helping clean up and feeding volunteers.

They said it's important to help those who are helping others.

"I feel like we're showing love to our community by doing what we're doing. All these people are coming down here and helping. They're giving themselves, whatever they've got, to help others," said volunteer Chad Sumner.

