8 year old, mother dead after shooting in Fitzgerald - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

8 year old, mother dead after shooting in Fitzgerald

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting in Fitzgerald.

An 8 year old and her mother were killed after a shooing on West Orange Street.

Officials are working to identify a suspect, but have not at this time.

WALB has a crew on the way and will continue to update you.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly