North GA pastor delivers supplies to tornado victims

There was thousands of personal hygiene items from diapers to deodorant. (Source: WALB)

A pastor from north Georgia delivered a truckload of supplies for storm victims on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

An Albany native came down from north Georgia to drop off donations for storm victims.

Associate Pastor Chad Smith drove more than three hours from Acworth, Georgia to deliver a truckload of supplies to Southside Baptist Church.

There was thousands of personal hygiene items from diapers to deodorant.

Smith said the trailer will support 15 hundred people.

"We're called as Christians to help our neighbors and that's something Georgians are fantastic at. I may have left Albany but Albany never left me and I'll be Albany until the day I die," said Glade Road Baptist Associate Pastor Chad Smith.

Pastor Chad Smith, an Albany native, dropped of thousands of personal care items for those in need.

You can pick up those items Friday at Southside Baptist Church on Radium Springs Road starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.