Missing Albany dog found after 16 days

A beloved family pet, lost after a retired Albany couple's home was smashed by trees during the January 2nd storm, was found this morning and his recovery is proving to be meaningful to more than his owner. (Source: Melissa Hodges FB page)

A beloved family pet, lost after a retired Albany couple's home was smashed by trees during the January 2nd storm, was found this morning and his recovery is proving to be meaningful to more than his owner.

It's a happy reunion.

"I had almost given up today," said Tommy Pattison.

But, a resident on North Doublegate over a mile as the crow flies from where Buddy went missing in the Quail Pines subdivision on January 10 and not far from the area where volunteers have been combing,called Thursday morning with the good news.

"I wasn't sure if was him. He was so muddy, he looked terrible," said Pattison. "And he has lost some weight? Oh, a lot of weight. But, Debi says he looks normal now. Laughs."

Debi Hilley is Buddy's breeder and groomer.

"He has always been a little chubby. I know it. This is what he is suppose to look like. He loves to eat what I eat," said Hilley.

This piece of good news couldn't have come at a better time, after Sunday's tornado ripped through her hometown in Turner County.

"Neighbors I grew up with don't have anything left. I have been crying all week, and this is, this is what we needed today. We needed a good day," said Hilley.

A good day that is putting a some much needed hope in two people's hearts, both who have seen a lot of destruction this month.

"We needed a good day we needed a good day, yes we did. And it is a minor victory, but it is a major victory for Buddy and for Tommy. And for me," said Hilley.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.