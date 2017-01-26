Second Harvest receives paper products from P&G - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Second Harvest receives paper products from P&G

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Connect
(Source: Eliza McCall) (Source: Eliza McCall)
(Source: Eliza McCall) (Source: Eliza McCall)
(Source: Eliza McCall) (Source: Eliza McCall)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Second Harvest of South Georgia is taking in 22 truck loads of paper products from Procter and Gamble after Sunday's tornado caused severe damage at their warehouses. 

These are pictures of some of the toilet paper and paper towels. 

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College's Truck Driving Program is volunteering to help move product.  

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly