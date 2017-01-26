Weather alert saves Cook Co. family

While precious valuables were taken, the most important things were saved. (Source: WALB)

One Cook County resident said a warning to her cell phone helped save her life during the tornado that ripped through the County Sunday morning.

"What saved us is that alarm, that alert, because I was asleep," recalled Cook County resident Mary Powell.

A move she said saved their lives.

"We were in bed right there when I got the, when my phone gave me an alert that there was a tornado warning," Powell said pointing to a bed.

Powell , her 18 month granddaughter, and 6 other family members moved into a small hallway for safety.

"I said, we're going to get in that hall," Powell remembered with tears in her eyes.

A crucial decision, because moments before she was in a room that now has no walls or ceiling.

A bed frame and a mattress lay as reminders of why she took cover in the hallway, their safe place.

"Everybody got into our safe place and we all came out of our safe place," said Powell.

While precious valuables were taken, the most important things were saved.

"Even through all this devastation to my home and my property, I am lucky. There was people, several people, especially those people in that mobile home park, that lost so much more than I did," Powell said tearfully.

