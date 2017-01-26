Rep. Greene released from hospital after get shot during armed robbery

Representative Gerald Greene was robbed at gun point Thursday when returning to his district.

According to the House Speaker's office, Greene was shot in the leg was hospitalized, but released Thursday evening.

According to WTVM in Columbus, Communications Director Kaleb McMichen confirmed that Greene was driving home from the Capitol to his district in Cuthbert and was robbed at a convenience store in Columbus.

According to police reports, the shooting actually happened at Foxes Cinema, a nearby adult entertainment store.

The package store owner says the lawmaker from Cuthbert is a frequent customer at the store and he helped tend to Greene's wound while police were on their way.

So far no suspects have been named in last night's shooting.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.