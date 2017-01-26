Sunshine Acres to open to families soon

Families in the part of the mobile home park that was not hit are able to go to their homes.

As of Thursday, families at Sunshine Acres Mobile Home Park still have not been able to get back to their home.

Officers still block off the road to the entrance hit hardest by the tornado.

However, all the folks on the end where the tornado tore through still aren't able to go back, even if their homes are still standing.

The Sheriff's Office said they do hope to open the mobile home park to the public again by Saturday.

Power has been restored to the area, but officials said many of the homes, even if they are still standing, aren't livable.

"There's just nothing down here that's safe. Even the structures that are still standing are not safe to move around or move through," said Brent Exum from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

There will also be a cleanup effort at Sunshine Acres Saturday to help cleanup debris.

