Rep. Scott tours damage in several counties

FEMA officials were in Ashburn looking at the damage. (Source: WALB)

Houses were completely wiped out in Turner Co. (Source: WALB)

U.S. House Representative Austin Scott toured Worth, Turner and WIlcox County damage both in the air and on foot.

He saw utter destruction in the many places in Turner County where he grew up.

"It's hard to imagine the property damage without actually seeing it from above and of course it's not just turner county. It's all of the counties. In Worth County this morning I think there are still somewhere around 4,600 homes that are without power," said Scott.

He spoke with childhood friends that lost everything.

"You know these people are our friends, they're neighbors, they're family. This community is strong, and if you'll watch this community you will have neighbors helping neighbors and they will recover pretty fast," said Scott.

Following his tour of Worth and Turner Counties, Scott also walked the areas of Wilcox county that were destroyed.

Turner county will be one of six counties receiving FEMA assistance.

The federal declaration means individual homes will be given assistance from the government.

So homes completely destroyed will likely get help from the government.

FEMA officials were on the ground today talking with folks who have lost everything.

The tornado rolled right through this area with dozens of mobile homes.

In Turner County, alone 31 homes were completely destroyed,17 suffered major damage and another 16 suffered minor damage.

Federal assistance will also be given to the county for emergency work as well as replacing and repairing public facilities.

If you are a homeowner you can to go to disasterassistance.gov to report the damages on your home

This is the very beginning stages.

In the next week you can expect to see a disaster recovery center here in Turner County.

That will be the place where you can go, explain the extent of the damage you have and learn about the help you qualify for.

