Six people found in their Albany homes

Authorities say the entire tornado disaster zone in Albany has been searched and cleared, and emergency teams are now in the damage recovery phase.

Georgia Search and Rescue did find six more people still inside their homes in the heavily damaged areas around Sylvester Road and the Marine Corps Logistics Base.

All of them were elderly and in different homes. Officials say all of their medical needs were tended to.

"They were shut in their homes," said Dougherty EMA Director Ron Rowe. "We were able to get them to shelter and to attend to their medical needs if they had any."

In all, authorities say a total of 198 people are currently without a home as a result of Sunday's tornado. Four people were killed and 30 people injured in Albany.

