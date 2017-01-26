Get a phone charge- with temporary stations

If your devices are without power and you need a place to plug in, Verizon comes to the rescue-- with charging stations!

Verizon has set up two charging stations for you to charge your phones. One tent is set up at Branch Road and Sylvester Road, and there is another charging station set up at the Civic Center.

"We're making sure that the community helpers, anyone that's involved in this tragic event in Albany, so they're able to make sure they're in constant communication with their loved ones. And any personnel that may need charging, that's what we're here for," said Verizon's Jennifer Brooks-Shelton.

The station on Sylvester Road is open Friday from 10 to 5. The station at the Civic Center is open from 10 to 10.

You do not have to be a Verizon customer.

