FEMA grants individual assistance to six counties

Governor Deal Nathan Deal just received notice from the White House and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that six counties impacted by the severe weather on January 21 and 22 have been approved for individual assistance.

Deal has also requested individual assistance for the remaining 10 counties under the state of emergency.

The six counties approved so far are:

Berrien

Cook

Crisp

Dougherty

Turner

Wilcox

"I’m tremendously grateful for the immediate assistance and attention President Trump has given Georgia’s requests for federal aid, as well as his concern for our citizens," said Deal.

Deal also thanked President Trump for sending the acting director of FEMA to view firsthand the horrific effects of this natural disaster. FEMA, along with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, is working to expedite financial assessments in the remaining counties impacted by the storms, he said.

"Following my conversations with President Trump and FEMA, I’m confident that public assistance for all 16 counties will be approved expeditiously. This approval is critical to the state as well as local communities," Deal said.

Anybody who has damage from the storms and needs FEMA assistance, can talk to a real person with FEMA at 1-800-621-3362 or register online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.