FEMA assistance approved for Cook Co.

Federal Emergency Management Assistance (FEMA) for Cook County has been approved, officials reported Thursday.

The news comes four days after strong storms came through South Georgia and devastated the area.

Officials said they are still reviewing the request for public assistance, but the main approval is still in place.

The news of updated assistance report comes after Gov. Nathan Deal toured damaged areas of South Georgia.

Anybody who has damage from the January 2 storm and needs FEMA assistance, can talk to a real person with FEMA at 1-800-621-3362 or register online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Stay with WALB for the latest on this story.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.