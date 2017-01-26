Maryland Drive murder victims identified

The Albany Police Department responded to a mass shooting in the 1500 block of Maryland Drive just before noon.

Thursday afternoon, Coroner Michael Fowler, identified the dead victims as 67 year old Brenda Forrester, and her 24 year old granddaughter Keyon Branch

Both were shot once in head, according to Fowler.

Police soon knew they were looking for 30 year old Jesse Clarence Brown, Jr., and about noon, WALB's Jake Wallace reported that police had him in custody.

Three other victims were shot, and we are working to learn about their conditions. Police say a 19 year old is in critical condition, after being shot multiple times.

Brown faces two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Additional warrants are pending.

If you have information on this case that may help police, call 911.

