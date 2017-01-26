Need to know: Avoid scams in rebuilding

By John Huddleston

As South Georgia Residents begin to pick up the pieces, it's important make sure you're selecting the right person to do the repairs.

This is something Georgia's attorney General is speaking out about, warning you to watch out for possible price gouging and scammers.

The first thing to remember is if it seems too good to be true it probably is. The AG's office says sadly con artists often use disasters like this one to exploit folks.

If you are looking for contractors to do repair work or tree-removal services, ask questions and seek references.

Don't be afraid to shop around get several estimates and get them in writing.

If you don't understand a contract or something seems questionable don't sign it.

Many times, questionable contractors will run for the hills if they think you're hip to their scheme.

If you feel like you're a victim of a scam or price gouging call 1-800-869-1123.

Georgia law says penalties for this kind of behavior can be between $2,000 and $15,000 per violation.

