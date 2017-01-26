Worth victims can get material aid

Worth County Fire Rescue has organized a shelter to help victims of the Sunday tornado that ravaged a path across the northern portion of the county.

Storm victims are able to pick up supplies from the Ag Pavilion through Sunday from 8am - 9pm. There are many items there including clothing, shoes, food, drinking water, baby needs, blankets, and cleaning supplies just to name a few.

The Donation Center is just north of Sylvester, at the Agricultural Pavilion in Isabella, on the corner of Highway 313 and Rebecca Drive. Donations can be made there, and at Walmart, Barnyard Creations, and Snipes Piggly Wiggly in Sylvester.

There is still a need for donations, officials say. Items most requested are bottled water, non-perishable food items, flashlights and batteries, storage totes, gym bags, clothes detergent, cleaning supplies, and paper products.

Also available are five-gallon buckets, and a water buffalo for non-potable water, at Antioch Baptist Church, on the corner of Highway 313, and Jewel Crow Road. This is a few miles north of Isabella.

About 4,000 homes are still without power in the county, county officials said.

The Chamber of Commerce partnered with New York Life Insurance to set up the donation center.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.