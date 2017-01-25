CVS Health donates a truckload of supplies for storm relief efforts

CVS Health dropped of hundreds of items at Chehaw Park to help with storm relief efforts. (Source: WALB)

A national pharmacy chain donated a ton of items to folks in need.

The 18 wheeler truck was filled with personal care items and cleanup supplies.

Staff say they wanted to jump in to help as soon as they saw the devastation.

"After seeing the devastation on WALB and you know watching everything that happened Sunday, we knew that there would be a lot of customers and friends that would be in need," said CVS Health District Manager Cecil Cordle.

Chehaw staff took the donations to the distribution center located on 239 East Broad Street.