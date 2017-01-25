Georgia Power residents with access have power restored

Just days following the storms, affected Georgia Power customers with access have their power restored.

Linesmen have been working diligently since the first outings on Saturday evening.

Georgia Power has used over 800 workers from across the state.

They got the main circuits up Monday--and Wednesday by 7:00, they completed the service work for the homes.

Officials said restoring power after devastating storms takes extra precaution.

"We may have to set up trucks different, we may have to find ways to get accessibility to something, and then once they're familiar with the work the crew will roll and we can put the lines up," said Georgia Power Albany Area manager Jay Smith.

Officials said the only homes without power are those with damaged entrance equipment.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.