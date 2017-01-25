Christ United Methodist Church holds candlelight prayer vigil

More than 50 people gathered to pray for those affected by Sunday's devastating tornado. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of south Georgians gathered to pray for storm victims Wednesday night.

Christ United Methodist Church held a candlelight prayer vigil.

More than 50 people gathered to pray for those affected by Sunday's devastating tornado.

Church members lit candles to symbolize that Christ was present as folks recover from the storm.

The pastor said it's the church's responsibility to reach out to the community during this dire time.

"We wanted our community to know that we are praying for them and we want them to know that God is present with them and God wants to help bring healing and restoration in their time of need," said Pastor Jeff Cook.

Christ United Methodist Church has collected gift cards, food, clothing and a number of items to support families impacted by the deadly tornado.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.