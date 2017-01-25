1K acres on Nilo Plantation ravaged by deadly storm

Nilo Plantation, known for it quail hunting and pecan crops, took a huge hit from Sunday's deadly twister. (Source: WALB)

100 miles per hour winds transformed the historic Nilo Plantation, once filled with hundreds of pines and live oak trees, into a jungle.

"Hundred years to grow this stuff and about 30 seconds for this to happen," said General Manager Glenn Paschal.

Paschal was shocked to find the more than six decade-old trees in all it's glory blown away.

"This was a beautiful entrance right here to a major plantation and it's just gone," said Paschal.

More than one thousand of the 11,000 acres of timber was whisked away in the blink of an eye, resulting in millions of dollars in damage.

"The cleanup is going to be monumental, replanting. It's just going to take a lot of time," said Paschal.

Seven logging crews worked overtime to salvage the badly damaged timber.

The land was also used for quail hunting.

"We'll be hunting this ground again in just a few years, but to have it look like it did will take many years," said Paschal.

But there were two bright spots in this path of destruction, no injuries and "the outpouring of support that we've had, we've had other plantation come help us clear the roads, clear the debris," said Paschal.

They've had more than 50 people helping with the cleanup.

"It's just amazing how people come together in these disasters," said Paschal.

Much of the staff including Paschal who live on Nilo Plantation are without power.

But he says utility crews will be out their fixing downed power lines on Thursday to get them restored.

