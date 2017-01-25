Worth Co. pastors issue $100K challenge to surrounding communities

They challenge every church in the following 16 counties to get together and give $100,000 to storm activities. (Source: WALB)

Pastors in Worth County wants all of the surrounding religious communities to meet the Treasures of Love Challenege. (Source: WALB)

Some local pastors are challenging religious leaders in south Georgia to help give financially to storm victims in need.

Pastors of Greater New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Worth County said that as Christians, it's their duty to help people in their time of need.

They challenge every church in the following 16 counties to get together and give $100,000 to storm activities.

They challenge Atkinson, Baker, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Lowndes, Mitchell, Thomas, Turner, Wilcox and Worth counties.

"In a time like this, it's very devastating. Very hard, and it even hit my hometown," explained Pastor Justin Johnson with Greater New Birth Missionary Church.

"Let's meet this challenge, let's meet this goal, let's show some true treasures of love as we help this community. Stay the course, yes we can, let's help this community," Greater New Birth Missionary Church Pastor Ira Thomas said.

That $100,000 would be raised per community, not church.

The challenge is being called Treasures of Love.

Anyone who would like more information on the challenge, can call 803-669-2264.

