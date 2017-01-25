NWS updates status of deadly Brooks, Cook and Berrien County tornado

The National Weather Service has updated its findings on the tornado that hit Brooks, Cook and Berrien counties on Sunday.

MORE: NWS confirms EF-2 and EF-3 tornadoes in SWGA

The NWS said the tornado touched down as an EF-1 at 3:29 a.m. in northwest Brooks County near Georgia Route 122.

Then it strengthened to an EF-3 near the intersection of Georgia Route 133, causing damage to structures and trees.

As it continued, the storm hit the home of Jessie James, and Bettie Lee Newsome, killing them both.

It then crossed Georgia Route 76, still as an EF-3, and then continued into Cook County, hitting the far end of of the Sunshine Acres Mobile Home Park.

Alexis Livingston, 18, Jamie Cantrell Walters, 33, Mary Cantrell, 62, Adreian Mays, 38, Lawansa Perry, 41, Amanda Rowe, 41, and Joe Deskins, 36, all died in Cook County as the tornado ripped through the area.

The deadly tornado continued to damage buildings and land as it moved into Berrien County on South Coffee Road.

The last of the EF-3 damage happened on Old Louis Road, where the roof of a home was ripped off and a live oak tree hit an add on room, killing Russell Nix, 82, and his wife Ann Nix, 78.

The tornado then stripped bark from trees as it moved past Old Valdosta Road, and then it caused EF-2 damage just past US Route 129 on County Road before it finally lifted at 3:58 a.m.

