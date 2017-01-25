Albany church offers meals, showers and more to storm victims

They have shower facilities, washer and dryer facilities, hot meals three times a day, clothing, even toys to keep kids entertained. (Source: WALB)

One Albany church has opened its doors to help those impacted by the weekend's severe storms. (Source: WALB)

With rain in the forecast for Wednesday night, many storm victims will need a warm dry place to stay.

First Baptist Church of Putney has opened its doors to folks who lost everything in the storms.

The church's Family Life Center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

They have shower facilities, washer and dryer facilities, hot meals three times a day, clothing, even toys to keep kids entertained.

Jim Phillips with First Baptist said that the church's location is close enough for people who suffered damage in the Radium Springs area.

"If they don't have bus transportation, you could walk to us. We have a lot of people that are walking to us right now. Also, for those people that cannot get out, we have two teams going out of here with lunch and dinner each day, taking food out to the area. So if you can't get here, believe me, somebody is going to give you something to eat," Phillips explained.

The church is located at 1125 Antioch Road.

Anyone who needs assistance can call the church at (229) 436-5101.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.