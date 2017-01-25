FEMA does preliminary damage assessments in hard-hit areas

The assessment teams are made up of local emergency management, the state, Small Business Administration and FEMA. (Source: FEMA)

They were surveying the damage in the hard-hit counties. (Source: FEMA)

FEMA was out doing preliminary assessments in south Georgia on Wednesday. (Source: FEMA)

FEMA surveyed damage in Cook, Dougherty and other counties on Wednesday to help determine what types federal aid may be need to help survivors impacted by the storms.

Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment teams spent the day in south Georgia, surveying the damage in the hard-hit counties.

The assessment teams are made up of local emergency management, the state, Small Business Administration and FEMA.

Officials with FEMA said that if approved, federal assistance could help survivors with storm-related losses and needs not covered by insurance.

FEMA also encourages anyone with damage to file insurance claims, use photos to document your damage and save any receipts or contractor estimates.

The damage assessments will support the governor's request for an expedited major disaster declaration. President Donald Trump will then make the final decision.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.