Editorial: Donating to the South GA tornado relief fund

Many of you have expressed the desire to help out after the devastating January 2 storms and this past weekend's tornadoes.

We know that not everyone can operate a chain saw, heavy equipment, or help with the massive removal of debris and clean up efforts.

But you can possibly write a check or provide a donation with a credit card!

With so much devastation across southwest Georgia, WALB and the American Red Cross are partnering to give you an opportunity to assist with the efforts to recover.

We have opened a phone bank at WALB to accept monetary storm relief donations Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and you are invited to join us for "Rise up for Recovery."

The number to call is 229-446-4038.

All funds collected will stay right here, to help our neighbors in South Georgia.

WALB will also be hosting a special Red Cross-secured website to accept donations to help South Georgia relief efforts.

Viewers, along with those elsewhere, will be able to make monetary donations by phone and on WALB.com's secure Red Cross page.

The "Rise up for Recovery" phone bank will be open Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

