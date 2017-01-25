Turner Co. continues to recover from tornado

Most of the roads have been cleared of debris. (Source:WALB)

Turner County is still recovering from Sunday’s severe weather.

“It came through fast and furious and caused a lot of devastation,” Turner County Commission Chairman Sam McCard said.

Officials say they are still assessing the damage left by the tornado that ripped through the northern part of the county.

“It swept through the same path of the January 2nd storm,” McCard added.

On Wednesday, county officials met with FEMA representatives. They hope to begin the process, so that residents can receive aid.

So far, 60 structures were damaged by the tornado. A total of 40 homes were completely destroyed.

McCard told WALB News 10 that there are still some power outages throughout the county.

On Sunday, around 25 roads were blocked due to debris. McCard said most of the roads have been cleared, but the cleanup process is far from over.

“This is not something that is going to be solved in a few weeks or a few months. This could turn into years of recovery.”

The American Red Cross is helping tornado victims. A shelter has been set up at the Turner County Civic Center located at 354 Lamar Street in Ashburn.

