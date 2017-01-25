Flight around Cook Co. gives skyview of damage after deadly storm

WALB took to the skies to get a look at the damage in Cook County with the help of Pilot Jeff Crosby. (Source: WALB)

WALB's Caitlyn Chastain got another view of the storms that tore through Cook County on Sunday, taking 7 lives and leaving dozens injured.

Pilot Jeff Crosby took WALB on a flight around Cook County to get a bird's eye view of just how much destruction the tornado left behind.

"You kind of start seeing the debris fields behind it," Jeff explained as he circled the area.

He flew around one of the hardest hit areas in South Georgia.

Jeff recalled what he saw when he flew over Sunshine Acres moments after the storms passed.

"It was rough, it was, it's just, you couldn't, where trailers were, there was no trailers, there were not pieces of trailers. There was just a few blocks and a empty space," remembered Jeff.

He said it was a sight he couldn't miss.

"You could actually see where the trailer park was," said Jeff. "Just because of the debris field, it just lit up from the air."

It wasn't just Sunshine Acres.

"Look at all those trees," Caitlyn said when she noticed a field of trees laying flat.

"I think that was a pecan orchard," Jeff explained.

He also circled over a place where his friend’s home used to stand.

"This right in front of us will be the Bullard's farm," recalled Jeff.

It's a change in perspective. But Jeff remembered the first time he walked through the destruction as well.

"And then we actually went on the ground and looked on the ground and then you see close up, people's cars, people's refrigerators that are laying there. Their clothes, their toys, all the other things," Jeff remembered.

Horrific and emotional sights that will stay with this pilot forever.

Jeff, who's home was spared, is counting his blessings.

"We were fortunate we were not. So you're really proud but then you feel, it's really upsetting for the other people," Jeff said with tears in his eyes.

