NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Lowndes County

The National Weather Service confirmed during surveys that an EF1 tornado touched down in Lowndes County. (Source: WALB)

The National Weather Service confirmed during surveys that an EF1 tornado touched down in Lowndes County.

Most of the damage can be seen in the western part of the county.

EF-1 tornadoes have wind speeds ranging from 86 to 110 mph.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.