NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Lowndes County

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) -

The National Weather Service confirmed during surveys that an EF1 tornado touched down in Lowndes County.

Most of the damage can be seen in the western part of the county.

EF-1 tornadoes have wind speeds ranging from 86 to 110 mph.

