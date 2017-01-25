Coroner identifies two Albany tornado victims

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has released the identities of the two people who died in Sunday's tornado, off Holly Drive.

They were identified as husband and wife, James Mosley and Cathy Mosley, both 59. Both were disabled, and moved to Albany in September. Mr. Mosley was from West Virginia, Mrs. Mosley was from North Carolina.

They died inside their home in the Paradise Village Mobile Home Park.

Fowler doesn't think there are more bodies in the affected storm areas.

Paul Freeman, 82, died on Newcomb Road. Oscar Reyna, 39, died in his home at Big Pine Estates.

A total of four people died in Albany, and 15 died across South Georgia.

