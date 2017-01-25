WALB, Red Cross telethon total passes $200K for storm victims

Red Cross volunteers worked tirelessly, answering phones to help raise more than $100,000 for storm victims. (Source: WALB)

WALB hosted a Red Cross Phone Bank on January 25, and overwhelming support for the area poured in, raising $200,342 between donations and company matches, as of 3:00PM Thursday, February 2.

Volunteers from the Red Cross answered calls from the public from noon until 8 p.m., taking donations.

Even, former WALB anchor Ben Roberts, who volunteers with the Red Cross, came in to take calls from generous donors.

It's important to note that 100% of proceeds donated to the phone bank or the online link below, will go the the Georgia Disaster Relief Fund, and go directly to relief efforts in South Georgia communities.

"Not just here in southwest Georgia, but we were getting calls from Savannah, Atlanta, Ellijay called," said American Red Cross area executive director Andy Brubaker. "We even started getting calls from other states in Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina. Folks just having an outpouring of love and they want to give something back to this community."

Darton Foundation has pledged $2,500 donation. BB&T of South Georgia donated $10,000. WALB's parent company, Raycom, has donated $5,000.

Anybody who would still like to make a donation can visit the South Georgia storm relief page.

We invite everyone to still make a donation!

#PrayForSouthGA

