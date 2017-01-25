Search suspended for missing Dougherty Co. toddler until daybreak

If you’re a Dougherty County resident with storm debris still in your yard, you may want to pick it up this weekend. County residents are asked to have their storm debris in front of their homes by Monday, May 1, 2017.More >>
If you’re a Dougherty County resident with storm debris still in your yard, you may want to pick it up this weekend. County residents are asked to have their storm debris in front of their homes by Monday, May 1, 2017.More >>
Americus Police say a man snatched the purse of 66 year old Cynthia Yates Holloway, and dragged her across the parking lot with a car.More >>
Americus Police say a man snatched the purse of 66 year old Cynthia Yates Holloway, and dragged her across the parking lot with a car.More >>
It will be a party on the Muckalee Creek in Lee County this weekend. The Flint Riverkeeper organization will host its second annual Flint River Rhythm event. There will be two different bands, food and drinks.More >>
It will be a party on the Muckalee Creek in Lee County this weekend. The Flint Riverkeeper organization will host its second annual Flint River Rhythm event. There will be two different bands, food and drinks.More >>
Organizers are preparing for Friday’s Zumba with the Blue at the Albany Area YMCA on Gillionville Road. The second annual event will take place at 6:30 p.m. and organizers are looking forward to having some fun.More >>
Organizers are preparing for Friday’s Zumba with the Blue at the Albany Area YMCA on Gillionville Road. The second annual event will take place at 6:30 p.m. and organizers are looking forward to having some fun.More >>
Albany and Dougherty County will celebrate small businesses all next week.More >>
Albany and Dougherty County will celebrate small businesses all next week.More >>