Search suspended for missing Dougherty Co. toddler until daybreak

Search crews will be back at a Dougherty County mobile home park on Thursday to search for a missing toddler not seen since Sunday's storm.

From dawn til dusk, search and rescue crews searched tirelessly through destruction and debris Tuesday for any sign of 2-year-old Detrez Green.

"They don't move a foot until they see dirt. So, if they've been past it, its been checked, and that's the way they proceed in their search efforts," said Albany Fire Captain Bobby Spargo.

Green's parents told officials the toddler was last seen heading toward the kitchen moments before a tornado destroyed his family's home in Piney Woods Estates. Much of that mobile home park is now rubble creating a never-ending list of possibilities of where the toddler could be.

"Search every inch, because we are talking about a two year old. Not only on the ground, but if we still have trees in the area, we have to search up in the trees. He could be anywhere," said Albany Dougherty Search and Rescue Commander Chuck Mitchell.

With the clock ticking, crews are preparing for another long day of sifting through the debris as the community remains hopeful for any good news in the midst of this tragedy.

"I just keep asking God if he's alive that he protect him and bring him back safe. And if he's not, please just direct them to him so the family can have closure," Evelyn Solomon said.

Crews said they will continue searching until the boy is found. As of now, only trained rescue personnel are conducting the search. Officials said they appreciate the community offering to help, but because of the dangerous conditions, it is not open to outside volunteers.

